Progenity (PROG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PROG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Progenity by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progenity by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

