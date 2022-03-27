Progenity (PROG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PROG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
PROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
About Progenity (Get Rating)
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.
