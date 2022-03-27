Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.40 million and $5,314.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00080803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,093,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,002,239 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

