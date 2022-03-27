ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after acquiring an additional 335,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $47.18. 32,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

