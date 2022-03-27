ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $75,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 672,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76.

