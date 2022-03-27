ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 209,287 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $50.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $497,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

