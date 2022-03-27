Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.44

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 194198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

