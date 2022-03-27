Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.25

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.25 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 113,339 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

