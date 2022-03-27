Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Puxin by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NEW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,919. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Puxin ( NYSE:NEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.