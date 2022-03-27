Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 2seventy bio Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.60) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

