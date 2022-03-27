Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

NYSE H opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,474. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

