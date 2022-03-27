Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Boosted by Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

