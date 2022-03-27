Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NOG stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.