Qbao (QBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,897.00

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $325,983.27 and approximately $24,897.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

