Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $51,104.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,912.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.59 or 0.07037807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.75 or 0.00276577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00791931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00104679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.00457911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.48 or 0.00438004 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,112,019 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

