QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report $152.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.24 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,169. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.93.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

