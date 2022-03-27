Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.