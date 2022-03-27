Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

