RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 35,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 455,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

