RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 35,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 455,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
