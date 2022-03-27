Rally (RLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.81 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $551.57 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.41 or 0.99315326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045953 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,266,683 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

