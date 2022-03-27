Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS RBMTF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Rambler Metals and Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.