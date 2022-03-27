Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 319,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 171.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.