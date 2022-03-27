Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.94 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,070. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

