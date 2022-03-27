Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.73. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

