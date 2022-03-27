Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLBD remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 305,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,507. Real Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

