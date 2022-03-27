Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 476,329 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.