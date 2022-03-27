Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

