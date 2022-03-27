Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Blackstone by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

