Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $310.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

