Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,921 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

HDB opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.