Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

