Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,892 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.07) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REL. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,330 ($30.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,670 ($35.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.29) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.60).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,305 ($30.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.69). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s payout ratio is 65.96%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

