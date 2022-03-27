Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €38.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

RNLSY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

