Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 576,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,212. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

