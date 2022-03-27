Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,142 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

