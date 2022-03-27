Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.20. 1,515,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.68 and a 200 day moving average of $496.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

