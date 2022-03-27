Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,887. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

