Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $166,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.47. 1,607,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

