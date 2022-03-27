Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 836 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cabot worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 439.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 121,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. 235,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

