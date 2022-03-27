Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Ingevity worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

