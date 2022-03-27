Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in FMC by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FMC by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.55. 907,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

