Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,128 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

