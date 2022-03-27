Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $359,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

