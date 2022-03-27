REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

