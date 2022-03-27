Reviewing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bancorp 34 and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 2.01 $710,000.00 N/A N/A TFS Financial $444.65 million 10.69 $81.01 million $0.26 65.08

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. TFS Financial pays out 434.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 17.12% 4.18% 0.51%

Summary

TFS Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

