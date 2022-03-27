RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $510.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $770.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.75.

RH stock opened at $351.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.82 and its 200-day moving average is $533.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 77.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

