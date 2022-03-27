Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 73,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

