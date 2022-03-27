Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Rightmove stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

