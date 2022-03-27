RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

