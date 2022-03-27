RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 7,605 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

