RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 108,627 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,627 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,974 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Brink’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.